Padmaavat protests: Police up security across malls, cinema halls in Delhi

Despite elaborate security arrangements by Delhi Police a day ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the capital witnessed some chaos in northwest Delhi and Rohini.

Maintaining that they have taken the help of vendors and shopkeepers in and around cinema halls to tip them off about suspicious movement of people to prevent untoward incidents, police said at least 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed at several areas in the wake of suspected vandalism. Mobile teams have also been constituted so that they can act immediately, and border areas are being patrolled, police said.

Police said that groups of men, wearing orange and white bands on their heads and hands, damaged several cars parked on the streets in Maurya Enclave, after which the main market was shut down. “We are checking CCTV footage and will register a case,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan.

In Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area, at least 10 persons — claiming to be members of the Karni Sena — were detained for allegedly trying to create a ruckus near a mall. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said those who were detained were later released.

On seeking help from vendors and shopkeepers near halls and malls, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said, “They have been asked to inform local police if they find suspicious people in the area.”

With the Republic Day celebrations and the ASEAN summit coming up in the capital, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said they are prepared to “tackle any untoward situation”.

