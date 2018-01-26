Padmaavat protests: Arrest made in DND toll booth vandalism in Noida

A damaged toll booth on the DND, Sunday. Gajendra Yadav A damaged toll booth on the DND, Sunday. Gajendra Yadav

Four days after protesters vandalised toll booths on the DND Flyway in anticipation of the screening of the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Padmaavat, Thursday saw the release of the film amid heavy security deployment.

Even as some movie theatres in Greater Noida decided not to screen the movie, a resident of the area — who claimed to be a member of the Rajput Karni Sena — was arrested Thursday, police said. Suniti, SP (RA), Gautam Buddh Nagar, said, “Thakur Karan Singh, a resident of Rabupura area, was arrested by Kasna Police in Greater Noida. He is one of the accused in the DND toll booth violence case and had been absconding till now. He claims that he is the UP chief of the Karni Sena.”

Meanwhile, some movie theatres decided to abstain from screening the movie in a bid to avoid untoward incidents. An employee of Movietime Cinema Hall in Greater Noida’s Omaxe NRI Mall said, “We were taking bookings till yesterday morning but later decided not to screen the movie. Most theatres in Greater Noida have decided not to screen the movie.”

Police maintained that forces have been deployed across the district to ensure there is no crisis. “Around two companies of security personnel, besides local police, are out on the streets. The movie is being screened in at least six halls,” said Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

