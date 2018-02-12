Padmaavat protest: Release children in a week, Bhondsi residents tell police

Villagers held a panchayat on the issue, Sunday. (Express Photo) Villagers held a panchayat on the issue, Sunday. (Express Photo)

Days after Gurgaon witnessed violent protests over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, residents of Bhondsi village — from where 18 people were arrested for the violence — held a panchayat Sunday to decide a course of action to bring their “children” back.

Residents had claimed that those arrested were boys aged between 14 and 23 years. They had claimed that the boys were returning home from school or tuition, when they were apprehended. “We have decided to give Gurgaon Police one week’s time to either release our children or show us evidence that proves they were behind the crimes,” said Sanjay Raghav, former village sarpanch.

“If they fail (to provide us with evidence), we will begin demonstrations to secure their release and will even block roads, if required. Our children should not have to go through this merely because police personnel have to complete a formality,” he said.

Residents of nearby villages such as Ghamroj and Kherla also attended the panchayat. Residents also decided that in the next week, a committee of “over 30 people” will attempt to organise a meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek his help.

The violence in question had ensued on January 24, when a Haryana Roadways bus was torched and stones were pelted at a school bus.

