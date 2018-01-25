Anti-Padmaavat protests: ‘Chief’ of UP Karni Sena held for vandalising Delhi-Noida flyway

On Sunday evening, a group of at least 100 men had assembled at the DND toll plaza, shattered the glasses of the toll booths, beaten toll booth operators and even tried to set ablaze the road divider. On Sunday evening, a group of at least 100 men had assembled at the DND toll plaza, shattered the glasses of the toll booths, beaten toll booth operators and even tried to set ablaze the road divider.

Four days after violence over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat hit the district, with protesters vandalising toll booths at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, the movie was released on Thursday amid heavy security deployment. As a section of movie halls decided to not screen the movie in Greater Noida, a resident, who claimed to be a part of fringe group Karni Sena, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, police said.

“One person – Thakur Karan Singh – who is a resident of Rabupura area was arrested by Kasna police in Greater Noida. He was one of the accused persons absconding in the DND toll plaza violence case. He claims to the UP chief of Karni Sena but for us he is just an accused in the case,” said Suniti, SP (RA), Gautam Buddha Nagar.

On Sunday evening, a group of at least 100 men had assembled at the DND toll plaza, shattered the glasses of the toll booths, beaten toll booth operators and even tried to set ablaze the road divider. Fourteen people had been arrested on Sunday in connection with the case.

READ | Padmaavat protests Live: Bhansali’s film hits screen amid violence, cinegoers defy threat

Meanwhile, a section of movie theatres decided to abstain from screening the movie. “We were taking bookings till yesterday morning but it was decided in the afternoon that the movie will not be screened. We are going to reimburse tickets. Most movie theatres in Greater Noida have decided not to screen the movie,” said an employee at Movietime Cinema Hall at Greater Noida’s Omaxe NRI mall.

Police, on the other hand, maintained that heavy security had been deployed across the district to ensure that no law and order situation arises. “We were fully prepared since morning and we had deployed security at malls, near schools and regular patrolling were being carried out on the streets to prevent any untoward incident. Peaceful protests are allowed but we will not let anyone take law in their hands. Around two companies of security personnel along with local police station staff have been deployed. The movie is being screened in at least six halls,” said Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd