Packaging factory gutted in fire in Noida

A packaging unit in sector 83 area was gutted after fire broke out here, officials said today. No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire station official said.

The incident took place last night around 1.30 am and the fire was extinguished at 2 am in the morning, he said, adding that short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire. “16 fire tender were used to control the fire. There was no casualty, however; all goods and machinery were destroyed in the fire,” the officer informed. The factory was into manufacturing of plastic and paper packaging wrappers.

