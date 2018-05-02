Delhi: Owner of nail polish unit killed in fire, two injured

The fire broke out on the second floor of the factory in Mangolpuri The fire broke out on the second floor of the factory in Mangolpuri

A co-owner of a nail polish manufacturing unit died and two others injured after a fire broke out in the second floor of the building in Mangolpuri, police said.

As per the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the men were on the second floor of the 200 sqm factory — where workers carry out welding work — when the fire broke out.

Police have identified the dead as Rajesh Gulati (45), and the two workers as Chandan (41) and Lalit Kumar (40). The men were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

A DFS officer said the two workers sustained around 30 per cent burns and that their condition is critical. Rajesh died at the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

DFS officers said the nail polish factory was filled with nail paint, spirits and thinners because of which the fire spread through the staircase.

A case has been registered in the aftermath of the incident under IPC sections 285, 337, 304-(a) at Mangolpuri police station.

Police said a call about the fire was made by the owner of another factory in the area, Shashi.

The DFS deputed eight fire tenders at 4.15 pm and it took one-and-a-half hours to douse the blaze.

Additional Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh said the fire broke out on the second and third floors of the building. The ADO said the three men ran inside a room after they found the exit blocked by flames.

“The firemen first tried to enter the building from the main entry. They then punctured the walls and the terrace of the factory with sledge hammers and iron rods to release heat,” the ADO Rajesh said.

“We had to pour water and wrap ourselves with thick blankets to enter the building. We tried to put out the fire for two storeys until we managed to enter the room where the three men were holed up,” he added.

Police said the injured were taken to the hospital, even as Rajesh Gulati lay gasping for breath. He was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the cause of fire, while the DFS is yet to ascertain if adequate fire safety provisions were followed.

