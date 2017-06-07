Owner of fire extinguisher shop in Delhi saves eight lives, dies trying to douse blaze

54-year-old Satbir Sanchal died trying to douse the fire 54-year-old Satbir Sanchal died trying to douse the fire

A 54-year-old man, the owner of a fire extinguisher shop, died after saving the lives of eight people in the early hours of Tuesday when he tried to douse a fire that broke out at a diagnosis and physiotherapy centre in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram.

Two persons, including the centre owner’s son, were injured in the incident. Police said a case has been registered against the owner of the four-storey building.

Officers said the fire appears to have been caused by a short-circuit. Prima facie, it appears that the victim died when an oxygen cylinder exploded and a piece pierced his neck. On Tuesday, a forensic team from Rohini was called in to lift fingerprints and evidence from the spot.

“After registering an FIR, police launched an investigation and started probing fire safety measures taken by the owner, who had opened the centre around four years ago. Police are also trying to ascertain why he was running it from his home,” a senior officer said.

The fire appears to have broken out from an electrical meter on the ground floor. “The incident took place around 2.10 am. We saw smoke and heard people screaming outside our building. We tried to come out but got stuck inside,” said the building owner Rajesh Gupta, who also runs the centre.

Locals, including Satbir Sanchal, the victim, rushed to the spot. “Sanchal runs a fire extinguisher shop in Trinagar and he arrived with four fire extinguishers. There were eight people inside the building. He, along with others, tried to douse the fire and he also called his son to bring more fire extinguishers,” a senior police officer said.

Eyewitnesses told police that after dousing the fire from outside, Sanchal entered the building, but a cylinder exploded and a piece from it pierced his throat. “Local police reached the spot in the meantime and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment,” an officer said.

The fire department received a call at 2.36 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officers said. They doused the fire at 5.20 am. “A case was registered under IPC Sections 285, 337 and 304-A against the owner. No arrest has been made so far,” DCP (northwest district) Milind Mahadeo Dumbre said.

