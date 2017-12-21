Over a lakh unsterilised dogs roaming the streets, SDMC finds

Residents in several areas of south Delhi have complained of stray dog menace. Archive Residents in several areas of south Delhi have complained of stray dog menace. Archive

The capital reports over 200 dog bite cases each day, but lakhs of unsterilised canines continue to roam around the streets. In south Delhi alone, their number was around 1,24,000 in November, an internal survey by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has found. The survey states that there were 1,14,587 unsterilised male dogs and 74,698 female dogs in south Delhi in December 2016. The South corporation then sterilised 40,339 male dogs and 20,498 female dogs, while 70,248 male dogs and 54,298 female dogs were left out of the process.

Of these, around 54,298 dogs in 2016 gave birth to 49,000 puppies, which grew up and gave birth to around 1,96,000 puppies by December last year, of which around 33,000 survived. The survey states that 70,248 male dogs, 54,298 female dogs and 66,000 puppies were unsterilised in south Delhi in the beginning of November, taking the total number to 1,90,546.

Taking the mortality rate into consideration, and the fact that 38,000 dogs were sterilised in November, the civic body concluded in its report that 1,24,000 dogs were left unsterilised by the end of November this year. Neutering dogs have several benefits as not only do they not multiply, they are also far less aggressive, officials said.

A senior SDMC official said the civic body has 12 functioning dog centres under their jurisdiction. He added that the one in Tughlakabad is not functional, and another in Tehkhand is embroiled in court cases. This year, the SDMC has built four centres in Nangli, Bijwasan, Munshela and Masoodpur.

RBS Tyagi, Director, veterinary department, SDMC, said, “We have planned to start two new centres next year after which the corporation is expecting that it will be able to achieve the figure of zero unsterilised dogs by 2023,” he said.

According to the figures submitted by the three corporations, more than 200 dog bite cases are reported in the capital every day though the civic bodies spend crores in sterilising them. A report by an international journal on stray dogs in India, more than 20,000 people die in the country of rabies every year.

Residents in several areas of south Delhi, such as Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Greater Kailash and Munirka have complained of stray dog menace. All of them have maintained that a number of bike accidents have been reported because of dog attacks and that the elderly have to carry sticks during jogging and morning walks to keep stray dogs at bay.

President, Resident Welfare Association, Pawan Arora, said, “The old people in our area often complain that they cannot sleep peacefully because the dogs keep barking all night. We have complained to MCDs several times. They sometimes pick up dogs and sterilise them, but these dogs multiply very fast.”

