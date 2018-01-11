Over 8,000 kgs of drugs seized by Delhi Police in 2017

Over 8,000 kgs of drugs were seized by the Delhi Police last year with poppy head forming a major chunk of the seizure. Over 8,000 kgs of drugs were seized by the Delhi Police last year with poppy head forming a major chunk of the seizure.

Over 8,000 kgs of drugs were seized by the Delhi Police last year with poppy head forming a major chunk of the seizure. As many as 362 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) last year as opposed to 289 cases in 2016.

According to the Delhi Police’s annual report, 491 persons were arrested in 2017 under the NDPS Act in comparison to 370 in 2016. The police seized 5,550.400 kgs of poppy head in 2017 as opposed to 600 kgs in 2016. The year 2017 also saw 51.581 kgs of heroin and 2,415 kgs of ganja being seized.

A senior official said the efforts of the Special Cell helped in identification and interception of various trans-national drug cartels and recoveries of narcotic substances in huge quantities.

The unit arrested 44 Indian nationals, six Nigerian nationals and a Myanmar national in connection with their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

