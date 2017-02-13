Over 28,000 prosecuted for drunken driving in 2016: Delhi Police

During 2016, a total of 28,006, motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving. (File Photo) During 2016, a total of 28,006, motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving. (File Photo)

As many as 28,006 motorists were prosecuted by Delhi Traffic Police for driving under the influence of alcohol on the city roads last year. Locations vulnerable to drunken driving are identified and strict sustained action is taken by deploying enforcement teams of Traffic Police, during special drives held regularly during evening hours, a report of Delhi Police stated.

In compliance of the directions of the Supreme Court appointed Committee on Road Safety, the proposals in appropriate cases are being sent to the Transport Departments in Delhi and other states for initiating process of suspension of driving licences of the traffic violators for not less than three months.

The traffic violations including drunken driving, red light jumping, over-speeding, carrying passengers in goods vehicles and using mobile phones while driving involve suspension of driving licences in appropriate cases, it said.

The Delhi Traffic Police started impounding driving licences of the traffic violators for specific violations as per the directions of the Committee from December 15, 2015.

A total of 1,78,578 lakh recommendations for suspension of driving licences have been sent to various Transport Departments including 1,11,266 in Delhi, by the Traffic Police.