Over 2,000 Delhi cops faced disciplinary action in 2017

Last year, over 2,000 Delhi Police personnel faced disciplinary action, of whom 63 were removed from service, according to the Delhi Police annual report card. Stating that the Delhi Police maintained zero tolerance towards corruption and aberrations, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, “A total of 2,153 policemen faced disciplinary action, with 63 being dismissed and 185 facing forfeiture of service wherein their service benefits were curtailed for different offences… We have taken action against our own personnel when found guilty.”

In the report, police said 585 personnel were suspended for “various commissions and omissions” while 665 departmental enquiries were initiated in which 928 personnel were found guilty.

“The Vigilance branch of Delhi Police also undertook 367 cases for enquiry last year,” Patnaik said.

According to the data, around 94 police personnel were terminated from service in 2014 for their misconduct. In 2015, the figure was 77 while it was 106 in 2016.

Senior officials laid emphasis on “identification of aberrations, prompt enquiry and exemplary punitive action in complaints against policemen” as it impacted image of the entire force.

“Special focus was on complaints of corruption, involvement in land and property deals, non-registration of cases, faulty investigation and nexus with criminals,” a senior officer said.

In order to encourage the public to be more vigilant about corruption among policemen, there is a postbox facility to which people send complaints. “We have received 25,880 letters, which were sent to districts/units for necessary action,” the officer said.

