Over 200 flights affected as capital wakes up to dense fog

Fog shrouds parts of the national capital; visuals from Rajpath area Fog shrouds parts of the national capital; visuals from Rajpath area

Dense fog, the worst of the season so far, shrouded the city Sunday morning, with visibility dropping below 50 metres at IGI Airport between 7 am and 11 am. A total of 50 flights were diverted and 150 others were cancelled or delayed.

Officials at the IGI Airport Meteorology Centre said visibility started to dip to to 200 mts at 6 am. “The impact was severe as the intensity of the dense fog layer remained consistent till 11 am. This was expected since largescale thick fog has already affected Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, Patna and Allahabad since December 26,” a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

According to scientists at the IMD, dense fog is expected in the city on Monday morning as well. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 7 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Flights taking off from the airport need a minimum visibility of 125 mts while landing for CAT IIIB compliant flights (a technology advancement) needs a visibility of 25-50 mts. “The flights diverted were not CAT IIIB-compliant. Due to poor visibility, no flights could take off between 7.30 am and 11.05 am,” an official said.

Delhi has been largely fog-free this season, with most days in the last two weeks of December seeing clear skies and higher-than-usual temperatures.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App