Over 1,700 booked for drink driving on New Year in Delhi, say police

A total of 16,720 challans were issued for traffic violations. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) A total of 16,720 challans were issued for traffic violations. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The number of people caught by the Delhi Police for drink driving on New Year doubled this year, with 1,752 offenders booked on the intervening night of December 31-January 1. “A total of 16,720 challans were issued for various traffic violations on New Year’s Eve and post midnight,” said Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic). In 2016, the number of people caught for drink driving on the occasion was 889, while a total of 13,260 challans were issued for various traffic violations.

Thousands of Delhi Police personnel, including those from the Traffic Police, were deployed at 433 points across the city. At 125 spots, teams with alcometers were deployed, Pathak said. “A total of 745 persons were booked for drink driving before midnight, while 1,007 were booked after the clock struck 12. Majority of the offenders were people in their early 20s and 30s,” a senior police officer said.

The Traffic Police had adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards drink driving this time, leading to a surge in the number of offenders. Most of the violators were caught at locations such as Connaught Place, Khan Market and Hauz Khas, which house several restaurants and bars popular among revellers.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App