Delhi: Over 12,000 booked for traffic violations on Holi, say police

Gurgaon Police stop a man during checking on Holi. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) Gurgaon Police stop a man during checking on Holi. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

The Delhi Police received over 77,000 calls on Holi, and 12,000 people were booked for different traffic violations, including drink-driving. Police said Rs 13.96 lakh was collected as fines. According to police, the police control room (PCR) received a total of 77,805 calls between March 2 and 3.

“Over 51,000 of these were blank calls. Most of the distress calls responded by police were related to quarrels. The total number of calls received by police this year, on the occasion of Holi, show a 100 per cent rise as compared to 2017 when 35,474 calls were received,” a senior police officer said.

“Police responded to 20,973 distress calls, including 14,339 complaints of quarrel on minor issues in different parts of the city. Around 5-6 per cent calls were related to accidents,” the officer added.

According to the Traffic Police data, 12,626 persons were prosecuted for different traffic violations. Most of the violations were by two-wheelers.

“Traffic police personnel, deployed at all major intersections and vulnerable points, issued 9,848 challans, collecting

Rs 13,95,800 as fine from those breaking traffic rules. Court challans were issued to 2,778 violators, while 1,267 vehicles were impounded,” a traffic police officer said, adding that a total of 678 people were booked for drink driving.

Police said over 5,000 motorcyclists were booked for not wearing helmets, 125 were booked for dangerous driving, while 1,209 were fined for triple riding.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya