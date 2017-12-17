Out to relieve herself, woman raped by three at knife-point

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 28-year-old woman has alleged she was gangraped by three persons at knife-point, in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area Thursday. An FIR has been registered and a search is on to arrest the accused, police said.

According to police, the woman, who hails from Bihar, lives with her family in the capital and works as a labourer. “The woman and her family members usually relieve themselves in isolated, open areas. On Thursday morning, the woman had gone to a nearby spot to relieve herself when three persons ambushed her. They held her hostage at knife-point, and allegedly gangraped her. Afterwards, they dumped her in the bushes and fled,” a police officer said.

The incident came to light when some passersby found the woman unconscious and made a PCR, police said. “Personnel rushed to the spot and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is recuperating,” the officer said, adding that on the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station under IPC sections 376-D (gangrape), 392 (robbery) and 506 (criminal intimidation).“We have started investigation and are questioning residents for clues on the accused. Sketches of the accused are also being prepared,” the officer said.

28-year-old raped by colleague, friend

Four days after she moved to Noida from her hometown to take up a job, a 24-year-old woman was gangraped, allegedly by her colleague and his friend. According to police, the incident took place late Thursday night and an FIR was registered a day later. The two accused are yet to be arrested, police said.

Police said that around 11 pm on Thursday, the woman had accompanied her colleague to his home for some work. “The man took her to his home in Sector 58, where his friend was also present. The woman alleged the two men raped her before dumping her near Mamura bus stand,” Jitendra Kumar, SHO, Noida Phase 3 police station, said.

Police said the woman came to Noida on December 11, and took up a rented accommodation with two other women in Mamura. “She found a job at a mobile charger manufacturing unit. The accused also works in the same company. She had sought his help on some financial matters, and he asked her to come to his house on Thursday evening,” Kumar said.

Police said an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the two accused. “Medical examination of the woman has been conducted. Our teams are conducting raids and the accused will be nabbed soon,” the SHO said.

