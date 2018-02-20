Out to relieve herself, child mowed down by truck in Rohini

A four-year-old girl, who was on her way to relieve herself near a construction site, was mowed down by a truck in Rohini’s Narela Monday morning. Police said the truck was heading to the work site, where the child’s parents work. “The girl was walking out of the site around 8.30 am when the incident took place. Workers rushed to the spot and caught hold of the driver, and handed him to police,” an officer said.

Police said they have apprehended the driver and impounded the vehicle. “A case under relevant sections has been registered at Narela police station,” the officer said. An eyewitness, Mohammad Alam, said the girl was relieving herself when the speeding truck entered the narrow lane where the workers live. “The driver should have known labourers live in the area. Still, he was speeding,” he alleged.

Workers also alleged that they don’t have proper toilet facilities. “We have to relieve ourselves in the open,” Anil, a worker, said.

