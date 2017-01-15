Out to get his rival, Delhi juvenile apprehended

Delhi Police have apprehended a juvenile from southeast Delhi’s Madangir while he was allegedly out to seek revenge from his rival, who had broken his legs in 2014.

According to police, the juvenile was apprehended with two country-made pistols and two live cartridges. The juvenile has been found to be involved in three previous cases of murder and attempt to murder. He had allegedly killed a man in 2014 in southeast Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area when he was 14-years-old, and was involved in another murder case in Saket the same year, police said.