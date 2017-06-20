Out to arrest robbers, two UP cops beaten up

The policemen were in the area to apprehend thieves who had allegedly stolen a mobile phone, they added. (For representation only) The policemen were in the area to apprehend thieves who had allegedly stolen a mobile phone, they added. (For representation only)

Two policemen from Ghaziabad were allegedly beaten up by a mob in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar on Monday, police said. The policemen were in the area to apprehend thieves who had allegedly stolen a mobile phone, they added.

According to police, the DLF Chowkie police station in Ghaziabad received a complaint from one Aditya Jha that two men had snatched his phone around 8.30 am.

Tracing the phone to Sonia Vihar through the Global Positioning System (GPS) fitted to it, constable Kiran Pal Rathi and sub-inspector Manish reached the area to nab the accused. They were, however, not wearing their uniforms, police sources said.

Moments after being caught, the accused allegedly raised an alarm and told people that the policemen were in fact thieves, following which seven to eight people gathered and assaulted the duo. Rathi sustained serious injuries, police said.

“The team from the DLF Chowky police station had not informed the local police they would be in the area in connection with the mobile theft case. However, we are verifying facts with the UP police,” said Devender Arya, Additional DCP (northeast district).

Both the police personnel were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shashti Park, which referred Rathi to Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. Sonia Vihar police, meanwhile, has arrested the accused.

