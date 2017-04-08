Out on bail in sexual assault case, man kills woman’s father

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 50-year-old man to death in Amar Colony, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Khusiram, had in 2013 filed a case of sexual harassment against the accused for troubling his daughter, police said.

Khusiram was stabbed over 20 times by the accused, Bal Karan Yadav, said a police officer. “Yadav was troubling a woman from Khusiram’s family so he approached police. Yadav was sent to jail for a year after which he was granted bail. The accused had been nursing a grudge since then and wanted to take revenge,” said the officer.

After stabbing Khusiram, he tried to flee but passersby gave chase. When Yadav reached Modi Mills flyover, head constable Jitendra, attached to Okhla police station, spotted him and asked him to stop. “The head constable saw him carrying a big blood-stained knife in his hand. He confronted Yadav and asked him why he was carrying the knife. The accused threw stones at the constable but was overpowered,” said a police officer.

Khusiram, who was taken to the hospital, was declared brought dead, he said.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “Jitendra showed excellent presence of mind and courage in apprehending the accused. The motive behind the murder is animosity between the two.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now