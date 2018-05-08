Out of jail, man pours acid on wife, held again

Fake Insta profile used to dupe people, one arrested Fake Insta profile used to dupe people, one arrested

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for pouring acid on his wife after he got into an argument with her, in Paharganj on Sunday night. The accused, Ritesh, had been sent to jail in connection with a theft case, and had been released recently. Police suspect he attacked his wife, aged 22, as he was unhappy with her talking to other men in the locality. The woman’s mother, who was sleeping nearby, was also injured.

The police said the couple were married around 10 years ago, when both were minors. “The two hail from Rajasthan. Ritesh’s parents had married him off to Nisha when they were children. We have not conducted a bone ossification test and will go as per their statement,” said a police officer.

Ritesh has been arrested by police under IPC Section 336(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others). If found guilty, he “shall be punished with imprisonment… for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to Rs 250, or with both.”

The case came to light after police got a call from Ram Lal Anand hospital. The woman had been admitted to the hospital by her relatives, who live in the neighbourhood.

Police said the woman sustained more than 40% burn injuries, but is said to be stable. The police team from Paharganj had been sent to the spot and, after speaking to her family members, picked up Ritesh from the locality. “The accused confessed to his crime,” the officer said.

