Out for swim, two teenagers drown in Yamuna river in Delhi

Two teenaged boys drowned in the Yamuna river at Burari on Wednesday morning, police said. Initial investigation has revealed that the duo had gone for a morning walk with two of their friends when the incident took place.

Police said the victims, who have been identified as Himanshu Singh (13) and Manhit Kumar (14), were residents of Pradhan Enclave in Burari. They used to study in Class IX at a government school in Burari.

Their friends, Saurabh and Shubham, who were with them at the time of the incident, have told police that the two decided to go for a swim as the weather was pleasant but one of them suddenly lost his balance and started drowning. The other one drowned while trying to save his friend. Their friends raised an alarm and called locals, who alerted police.

The bodies were recovered by swimmers from the Boat Club almost half an hour after the incident, police said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App