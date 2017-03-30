Opposition fires employee who ‘disrespected Tricolour’

Chinese mobile phone company Oppo on Wednesday “terminated” the employment of the Chinese national accused of disrespecting the Indian flag.

Police had registered an FIR under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, against Suhahu, a production manager, on the basis of a complaints filed by Indian employees at the company, who protested at the office on Tuesday. The employees said that the flags had been put up for Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Suhahu allegedly tore and threw one such flag in a dustbin.

A statement from Oppo India said, “Since our establishment in India, OPPO has been committed to the development of the industry and local communities. Our priority is the well being of our employees and the community we service. Based on the recent incident and after thorough investigation with the concerned authorities, we have found that a worker discarded the Indian Flag from the table during regular external material check. OPPO India regrets this unfortunate incident and reaffirms that this is an individual’s behaviour that in no way represents our company’s position. We have ZERO tolerance for such matters and have taken strict action in terminating the individual and continue working very closely with the authorities on the matter. OPPO has deep respect for India and its culture. OPPO continues to obey the applicable laws and regulations in India and will not tolerate any misconduct.”

Protests had started at 7 am on Tuesday, with hundreds of Oppo employees gathering at the office, waving the Indian flag and shouting slogans. They were joined by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad who demanded strict action against Suhahu.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang Wednesday said, “We noticed relevant reports. As I know, OPPO’s office is in touch with the local police… We hope it can be resolved as soon as possible. The Chinese government has always asked Chinese companies and their staff to respect local laws as well as customs… when they do business overseas. At the same time, we hope the host countries can protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and their staff in accordance with law.”

