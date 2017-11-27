Opposition hits out: AAP has not fulfilled promises

While the AAP celebrated its fifth Foundation Day on Sunday, the Congress and the BJP hit out at the party for “failing” to fulfil its promises.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said Kejriwal and his party had failed to fulfil any of the promises on the basis of which it had come to power: “Kejriwal resigned from the government with the excuse that the BJP and the Congress were not allowing him to table the Jan Lokpal Bill. But he preferred to table a vastly diluted Jan Lokpal Bill in 2015. What forced Kejriwal to not table the same bill?”

“The party had promised it wouldn’t take government bungalows or security. It had said it would ensure public participation in decision making. But the party has systematically broken each of its promises,” Maken said.

The BJP also accused the AAP of “lowering” political discourse despite its claim of being an alternative to the old politics. “The last five years of the AAP have been disappointing. The party which came up as a symbol of alternative politics, lowered the standard of political discourse,” Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said. After coming to power in Delhi, the party also “disappointed” people on crucial issues such as education, health, pollution, transport and corruption, he said.

Yogendra Yadav, a former AAP leader and the president of Swaraj India, said: “The party has obviously floundered and failed to even approximate any of the key ideals it held out — clean politics, good governance and the possibility of a viable opposition. A party built on this spirit is as good as dead.”

