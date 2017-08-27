Opened fire at assailants: 55-yr-old stops robbery attempt by 6 armed men

Danish, who was shot dead Danish, who was shot dead

A 55-year-old man fired at six armed assailants, who had entered an electronics showroom in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Saturday. While five of them managed to flee, one was left behind bleeding, and died at the hospital, police said.

The man, Ashok Kumar, went to the showroom after he got a call from the shopowner, who told him that a ‘sensor’ indicated someone had entered the building. The showroom’s owner, Akash Jain, requested Kumar to check if everything was okay.

The accused who died has been identified as Danish (27), a native of Welcome who was allegedly involved in five criminal cases in the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) A K Singla said, “Danish was an accused in five criminal cases. We are looking for his accomplices. We will honour Kumar for his brave act. His gun has been seized for investigations.” Kumar had reportedly purchased the gun in 1992 after his brother was shot dead.

Polices sources said the men entered Jain Enterprises around 2 am, and a message went out to Jain on his mobile phone. Jain had installed a sensor after his store was targeted in July by robbers who took away items worth Rs 10 lakh. Jain called Kumar, who lives next to the showroom and runs a furniture shop. On seeing Kumar, three of the assailants ran towards the terrace.

“They fired four shots at Kumar from the terrace but he managed to escape. Kumar then went to his home and came back with his gun. He fired three shots, one of which hit Danish’s head,” an officer said.

Police said three country-made pistols have been recovered from the spot. Danish’s family has been informed about the incident. Kumar has been assigned a personal security officer for the time being, police said.

