One-year-old building at Inderpuri tilts

A building in JJ Colony, Inderpuri, Saturday tilted on its foundation, resting on a neighbouring building without collapsing. The 15-square yard, four-storey building had been constructed about a year ago and internal fittings were being worked upon. Civic officials said a majority of the houses in the area are small and because of this “property owners do not construct proper foundations, due to which the buildings become vulnerable”.

A private contractor “with expertise in demolition” has been hired to demolish the building. “The area has been barricaded and demolition waste is being removed as soon as possible,” a North corporation spokesperson said.

