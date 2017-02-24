One shot dead in clash between two groups in Delhi

A man was shot dead and two others sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two groups outside a wedding venue in south east Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, police said today. A PCR call was received around 12.30 AM about an incident of firing outside a wedding venue in Dakshinpuri. Policemen who reached the spot found Shekhar Yadav, Vikas Arya and Harneet Singh with bullet injuries. They were taken to a hospital, a police official said. The reason behind the clash and firing is not known, but it was believed that two members of each groups had a scuffle over a trivial matter when one was pushed by the other, police said, adding several rounds were fired during the clash and stones were also pelted.

“Shekhar and Vikas were admitted to Batra hospital while Harneet was taken to Safdarjung Hospital hospital. Shekhar later succumbed to his injuries,” DCP(south east) Romil Baaniya said.

One of the accused has been apprehended and a case of murder, attempt to murder and rioting has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station. Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused, he said.

Harneet was involved in a case of attempt to murder, while Shekhar worked in a finance firm in Okhla, the DCP said.

Shekhar’s family members said he had gone to attend a wedding along with his friends last evening and later they received information that he was shot, police said.

Police denied that the death of Shekhar and injuries to others were due to celebratory fire adding that firing took place outside the wedding venue.

CCTV footage is also been examined to establish the sequence of events and role of each individual involved in the clash and firing, they said.