One lakh houses for EWS every year: Kamal Nath

Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath has said that the Delhi Development Authority will build one lakh houses for the economically weaker sections (EWS) every year.

He made this announcement at a meeting of the consultative committee attached to the Ministry of Urban Development.

He said around 40 lakh people in Delhi live in unauthorised colonies and to prevent further growth of slum clusters,the government regularised 917 unauthorised colonies this financial year.

He said Delhi cannot expand towards its borders and,therefore,has to grow vertically. And this is why land use pattern is very important,he said.

Referring to the Delhi Master Plan 202,Kamal Nath said: It is a dynamic document and must be reviewed periodically. A mid-term review for the current Master Plan was done recently. So far,4,300 suggestions have been received.

The need to focus on certain other areas,especially revenue earning,was also discussed at the meeting. There were suggestions that DDA build and rent out baraat ghars (marriage halls). It was also suggested that the DDA build barracks and hutments for migrant labourers in Delhi so that urban slums are not created.

