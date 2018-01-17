One killed, two injured as their SUV rams into stationary truck in Delhi’s Mehrauli area

A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to AIIMS hospital, where the injured are recuperating. (Source: Google Maps) A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to AIIMS hospital, where the injured are recuperating. (Source: Google Maps)

A 30-year-old man died while two of his friends were critically injured after their SUV rammed into a parked truck on the roadside in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area Tuesday late evening. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm when the trio were returning home after work in a Mahindra Scorpio. As they reached Hundred Foota Road in Mehrauli, the driver allegedly lost his balance and their vehicle rammed into a truck from behind.

Police said the vehicle was travelling at such a speed that one of the occupants – Sudhir alias Sameer – died on the spot while two of his friends – Irfan Ali (26) and Arvind Singh (27) – were critically injured. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to AIIMS hospital, where the injured are recuperating.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said Sameer was a resident of Srinivaspuri. “Singh who is the owner of the car was driving the vehicle,” said Baaniya, adding a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Mehrauli Police Station.

All the three friends used to work in a business of building material supply in south Delhi. Police are trying to ascertain if the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of the alcohol during the incident.

