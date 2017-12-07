One killed, three injured as scaffolding gives way

They fell from the 17th floor as the scaffolding they were standing on gave way. (Representational Image) They fell from the 17th floor as the scaffolding they were standing on gave way. (Representational Image)

A labourer was killed and three others injured at a construction site in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur area on Wednesday morning, after they fell from the 17th floor as the scaffolding they were standing on gave way. Police said the incident took place around 10.30 am at a construction site belonging to the Advance India Project Limited (AIPL) company.

“Four labourers were standing on a scaffolding and plastering cement when the driver of a JCB machine lost control of the hydraulic boom of the vehicle. The boom hit the scaffolding and it fell apart,” said inspector Vishnu Prasad, Station House Officer of Badshahpur police station.

Tanjum Ahmed, a labourer who hailed from Bengal, died on the spot, while three others — Liyakat, Rajesh, and Hussain — suffered serious injuries.

“The victim’s body has been moved to the Civil Hospital and sent for post-mortem examination. The injured have been admitted to Ekta Hospital in Badshahpur. They are out of danger,” Prasad said. “A case has been registered, based on Liyakat’s statement, under relevant sections of the IPC and we are conducting further investigations,” he said. Company officials could not be contacted for a comment.

