One killed, seven hurt in wall collapse at Okhla Industrial Area

One labourer was killed while seven others were injured when a wall collapsed on Saturday at an under-construction site in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area. A call was received at 10.35 am regarding the wall collapse and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said a Delhi Fire Services officer.

The deceased, identified as Sonu (25), was declared “brought dead” at the hospital. Of those injured, five were discharged after treatment for minor injuries while two were undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against unknown persons and a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the wall collapse, said a senior police officer. Forensic teams were at the site, he added.