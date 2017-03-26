One killed in fire at Narela plastic factory

A 50-year-old man died while his son was injured in a fire at a plastic factory in Narela area Friday night. According to officials from the fire department, there were about 11-12 persons in the factory when the fire broke out but they were rescued.

However, Koshi Nandan Dubey and his son Neeraj (22) were stuck inside, police said. While Koshi died, Neeraj is undergoing treatment at Raja Harishchandra Hospital, they added. Koshi worked as the caretaker of the factory while his son worked as a labourer.

Police said a call about the fire was received at 12.10 am and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The workers were on the first floor when the fire broke out. The blaze spread quickly as there were a lot of combustible substances, including adhesives, fire officials said.

Police said they are yet to ascertain what triggered the fire. “We have registered a case. Once we receive a report from the fire department, we will know the exact cause of fire,” an officer said.

