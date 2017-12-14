One held for ‘vandalising’ mosque in Dadri

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly vandalising a mosque in Dadri on Wednesday. Police said the accused has been booked under charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and trying to breach communal harmony in the area.

Police said that around 1.30 am on Wednesday, 20-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Dadri, arrived at the mosque.

“He entered the mosque, grabbed the microphone used for prayers and threw it on the floor. He allegedly tried to ransack the place. He seems to have been intoxicated,” said Ram Sen Singh, SHO, Dadri police station, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Following the incident, residents of the area called police, which arrested the accused. “He has been booked under IPC sections 147, 252, 504 and 506,” Singh said.

Considered a sensitive area during the recently concluded local body polls, Dadri tehsil in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has witnessed communal tension since August 2015, when 50-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched for allegedly storing beef at his home.

In the aftermath of the incident, certain cow protection groups had renewed activity in the district.

In October this year, a mosque in Noida’s Sector 135 was vandalised after some members of another community raised objections over Friday prayers being offered at the site.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App