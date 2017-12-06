One held for transporting cows, firing at police

According to Police the accused has been found to be involved in five cases ranging from attempt to murder, opening fire at police teams. Express photo by Jaipal Singh According to Police the accused has been found to be involved in five cases ranging from attempt to murder, opening fire at police teams. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

One person has been arrested for allegedly transporting cows, procured from various districts, to Nuh for slaughter, said Gurgaon Police. The accused also allegedly opened fire at police personnel and gau rakshaks who attempted to confront him.

“A case was registered against the accused, identified as Sahud, a resident of Mewat’s Nuh area, in February this year at the Manesar police station. He and his accomplices had opened fired at gau rakshaks and police personnel in the area, who were attempting to stop them,” said Ravinder Kumar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurgaon Police, adding that Sahud was arrested on Monday.

According to police, the accused has been found to be involved in five cases ranging from attempt to murder, opening fire at police teams and supplying cows for slaughter, all of which have been registered at different police stations across Gurgaon.

During questioning, Sahud admitted to transporting cows from several districts in the state, including Gurgaon, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Farrukhnagar, to Nuh’s Ghosda area, Kumar said. “The accused, along with his accomplices, would fill their trucks with cows and transport them to Nuh. If any police personnel or gau rakshak attempted to stop them on their way, they would evade by shooting at them, throwing stones, or even attempting to run them over,” Kumar added.

“The accused was produced in court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody for a day. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App