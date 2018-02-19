One dead, over 40 injured as bus rams into canter in Ghaziabad

An FIR regarding the matter has been registered at Murad Nagar police station An FIR regarding the matter has been registered at Murad Nagar police station

A 51-year-old driver of a Rajasthan State Transport Corporation bus died while 44 passengers were injured when the bus rammed into a canter at Ghaziabad’s Murad Nagar early on Sunday, police said. Among the injured were three children and 19 women, police said, adding that eight police vehicles took turns to take the injured to the hospital.

An FIR regarding the matter has been registered at Murad Nagar police station under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving or driving in a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

“It seems the driver of the bus fell asleep. The canter, which was in front of the bus, had slowed down to take a turn when the bus rammed into it. The driver, Babu Lal Mandi, died on the spot. The driver of the canter has been arrested,” said Subodh Kumar, SHO, Murad Nagar police station.

