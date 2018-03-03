  • Associate Sponsor
LIVE UPDATES
Election Results 2018
  • One dead after fire guts shelter home in North Delhi’s Yamuna Bazaar

One dead after fire guts shelter home in North Delhi’s Yamuna Bazaar

Police said they have registered a case at Kahsmere Gate Police Station. "There were 15 persons sleeping in a shelter home when the fire broke out. Only one person remain trapped due to which he died," a police officer said, adding the "cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit."

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2018 9:34 am
Yamuna Bazaar Fire, Yamuna Bazaar Shelter Home Fire, North Delhi Yamuna Bazaar Fire, North Delhi Yamuna Bazaar Shelter Home Fire, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Police said the shelter home was run by an NGO in a tent house, which has been completely gutted in the fire (Representational Image/ File)
Top News

An unidentified man staying in a shelter home run by an NGO in north Delhi’s Yamuna Bazaar was killed after a fire broke out late Friday night. According to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call was received at about 1 am and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire tenders took an hour to control the blaze. Police said the shelter home was run by an NGO in a tent house, which has been completely gutted in the fire. A half charred body of a man, aged about 30, was recovered from the home.

Police said they have registered a case at Kahsmere Gate Police Station. “There were 15 persons sleeping in a shelter home when the fire broke out. Only one person remain trapped due to which he died,” a police officer said, adding the “cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 03: Latest News