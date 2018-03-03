One dead after fire guts shelter home in North Delhi’s Yamuna Bazaar

Police said the shelter home was run by an NGO in a tent house, which has been completely gutted in the fire (Representational Image/ File) Police said the shelter home was run by an NGO in a tent house, which has been completely gutted in the fire (Representational Image/ File)

An unidentified man staying in a shelter home run by an NGO in north Delhi’s Yamuna Bazaar was killed after a fire broke out late Friday night. According to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call was received at about 1 am and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire tenders took an hour to control the blaze. Police said the shelter home was run by an NGO in a tent house, which has been completely gutted in the fire. A half charred body of a man, aged about 30, was recovered from the home.

Police said they have registered a case at Kahsmere Gate Police Station. “There were 15 persons sleeping in a shelter home when the fire broke out. Only one person remain trapped due to which he died,” a police officer said, adding the “cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.”

