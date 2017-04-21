One dead, 3 injured as school boys run over homeless men near Kashmere Gate

The footpath near Kashmere Gate. Amit Mehra The footpath near Kashmere Gate. Amit Mehra

A homeless man was killed and three others critically injured after a speeding car mowed them down while they were sleeping on the pavement in central Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday. Police said the Hyundai i20 was driven by a Class XII student who studies in a prominent south Delhi school.

Police said the man who died appears to be in his late twenties and is yet to be identified. Those injured — identified as Asif (30), Karan (26) and Sanjay (28) — have been admitted to Sushruta Trauma Centre. Police said Asif was dragged for a few metres after coming under the wheels of the car.

DCP (north) Jatin Narwal told The Indian Express that the driver was arrested from the spot. His friends fled soon after the accident but they later joined the probe, he said. He was produced in court and sent to Tihar Jail, police said.

Police said a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station. Police sources said the boy did not have a licence and was not allowed to drive by his parents. Police sources said the boy turned 18 last month Police said the incident took place at 5.45 am on the Ring Road, near the Loha Pul in Kashmere Gate.

The boy told police that he lost control of the vehicle as the front tyre got punctured. Though he hit the brakes, the car went past a sharp turn and got on the pavement and ran over the men. Sources said as he tried to regain control of the vehicle, the boy reversed on to the pavement, crushing the man to death and injuring the others.

A passerby made a PCR call. Meanwhile, patrolling staff also reached the spot. The boys, who live in Model Town and are appearing for the board exams, were heading towards their school. They told police that they stay up the whole night studying for the exams, and often go out in the morning. Police said they were driving beyond 100 km/hr when the accident took place, though the boy claimed he was driving at 70 km/hr.

Sources said the car belonged to the father of one of the occupants and police are looking into whether he was aware that the boys had taken the car out. The owner of the car and his son may be booked under sections 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) under the Motor Vehicles Act, the sources added.

