One buried under dirt during work to install sewer line in Delhi

A 26-year-old labourer died after a mound, which he had dug up to set up a sewer pipeline, collapsed on him in Chawla area of Dwarka Vihar, Tuesday morning.

Police said Mohammad Umar was working with seven labourers at the Delhi Jal Board site. “Around 11.15 am, when Umar went inside an 8-foot ditch, dug up to fix a pipeline, a heap of dirt fell on him. On seeing the mound collapse, other labourers ran away, only to realise one of them was missing. They returned later and contacted police,” said an officer.

“When we reached the spot, some people, including labourers, were trying to rescue Umar. He was pulled out from the mound and sent to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” added the officer.

DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said a case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered. Police said the construction work had been given to a private company by the DJB.

“We have asked the chief engineer and the superintending engineer from the area to submit an incident report,” said a DJB official.

