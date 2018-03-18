One arrested in Nigerian man’s murder

Days after a 30-year-old man died during a clash between two groups of Nigerian nationals, police have arrested the main suspect from Bihar’s Kishanganj. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “The accused, Osaretin alias Ogbuku (35), was arrested on Thursday. He told us he stabbed Hillary alias Harry (30) following a fight between their groups. Ogbuku had come to India on 2010 and is a permanent resident of Nigeria. He runs a garments business from his home.”

Police identified Ogbuku as the main accused and raided his house in Faridabad. But he was found missing. Police then traced him to Jalandhar. By the time police got there, they found that he had hired a cab and left for Assam. He was eventually arrested from Kishanganj. Police said that during questioning, Ogbuku said his group got into a fight with the other group, who beat up one of their men. “He and the other accused then went in search of the other group. They found Harry, attacked him with a knife, and fled,” an officer claimed.

