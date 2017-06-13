One arrested for entering Delhi’s IGI airport using fake ticket

Shops at the IGI airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Shops at the IGI airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

One person was arrested from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday for using a modified ticket to enter the airport premises. The person had gone there to see-off his brother, reported TOI.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am. He was intercepted by the CISF surveillance team personnel while exiting from gate 7 of terminal 3. He revealed that he used a fake Jet Airways ticket when quizzed by the CISF personnel.

“The passenger said he had an edited ticket which he used to gain entry to the airport. He had come to drop his brother who was bound for Amsterdam on the same flight,” a CISF official told TOI.

