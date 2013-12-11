Once a teen batting star now young writer

At an age when you would expect most aspiring sports persons to go through the grind and fine-tune their art,Unmukt Chand has penned the journey of his all-too-short time in cricket possibly becoming the youngest Indian sportsperson to write his memoir.

It can both raise eyebrows and knit them into a worrying fury given his recent string of scores in the Ranji Trophy that point to massive inconsistency: 4,3,19,1,106,32 in his last six innings. However the u-19 star has gone ahead and penned a book,and even did a pitstop in Mumbai to promote it.

Working towards making a career out of a childhood passion is every athlete’s goal,and Unmukt Chand has done that with two different disciplines. Other than cricket,the U-19 World Cup winning captain has made use of his passion for writing to pen down a memoir,titled The Sky is the Limit. Unsurprisingly,the topic of the book is broadly based on his memoirs from the time leading to the tournament,to the Junior World Cup itself.

A childhood habit inspired by his father found Chand writing in a personal diary regularly. The book is a result of a compilation of all the diaries the 20-year old has written in over the years. I had always been very passionate about writing and I always thought I would write a book eventually in my career, says Chand.

The book deals with the Delhi-boys experiences and observations,which he had recorded in his diary,during the lead up to the junior tournament. I had once mentioned the idea of writing a book to my uncle and he said why not now? The idea seemed good to me and so I started collecting my old diaries and started writing more often before the World Cup so that I had enough matter to work with, he states. Many people ask me how we prepared so there is a lot of information on that. Ive also put down my experiences in the IPL and the benefits Ive had by playing in the Ranji Trophy, he adds.

Chand claims to have finished 80 percent of the book before the tournament had started. I was confident that we would win the World Cup so I started writing it. Otherwise there would have been no point, he says,smiling.

With regards to the question of has he published a book too early in his career,given the fact that he is yet to don the colours of the senior national side,Chand claims that his cricket cannot be compared to his writing career. Its based on my memories of the tournament,and its not that writing took away my cricket playing time, he says,firmly. On a lighter note,he does add that India discards and New Delhi teammates Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir joked about him writing a book “already”.

Apart from publishing his memoirs to fulfill his childhood hobby,Chand also hopes to inspire younger cricketers through his experiences at the Australia based tournament last year. He also hopes to get another opportunity to write another set of memoirs later in his career. Ill keep writing in my diary. So hopefully Ill get the chance to be fortunate enough to put down another journey on paper, he concludes.

