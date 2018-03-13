On what basis did you reduce the conversion charges, Supreme Court asks DDA

The bench also dealt with an application regarding sealing of a lawyer’s office which was operating from the basement of a building in Hauz Khas market. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The bench also dealt with an application regarding sealing of a lawyer’s office which was operating from the basement of a building in Hauz Khas market. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to explain how it had reduced one-time conversion charges for commercial use from Rs 89,000 per square metre to around Rs 22,000. “On what basis have you reduced the conversion charges…,” a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta sought to know, adding that the Authority appeared to be “under a lot of pressure”.

The court was hearing an application pertaining to sealing in Defence Colony market. “Will you (DDA) do whatever you like to do? Please file an affidavit. It appears that you are under a lot of pressure. What about environmental law and fire safety,” the bench asked DDA.

The court asked DDA to file an affidavit explaining if there was environmental clearance for the constructions and whether provision for water and power supply had been taken care of, besides ensuring footpath and parking facilities. As per a notification, issued in December last year, the rate of conversion charge for commercial use of upper residential floors of various markets was slashed from Rs 89,000 per square metre to Rs 22,274 per square metre of built-up area, and the reduced rates would remain in force till June 2018.

The bench also dealt with an application regarding sealing of a lawyer's office which was operating from the basement of a building in Hauz Khas market. The bench, which had on January 25 asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to de-seal the office, on Monday said there were "so many violations". "You are going to create problems for everybody. It is better you admit that you have made a blunder," the bench said, refusing to allow it to be regularised. "You close your office by March 31. You cannot regularise it. You are putting the life of people in danger," the bench said.

When the counsel for the applicant sought some time to seek instructions, the bench said the lawyer’s “only options were to either close the same or demolish the building”.

On March 6, the court had stayed any further progress by the authorities to amend the Delhi Master Plan 2021, with the intention of saving unauthorised construction in the national capital from the ongoing sealing drive ordered by the apex court. The court was upset with the DDA for not filing an affidavit on certain queries raised by it, and lashed out saying “this is contempt, nothing short of contempt. This ‘dadagiri’ (bullying behaviour) has to stop.”

