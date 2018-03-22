On the run for 13 years, wanted gangster held

Police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Hariom Singh’s arrest. Express Photo Police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Hariom Singh’s arrest. Express Photo

A 53-year-old man, wanted for his alleged involvement in several murders in the capital and Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday night. He was on the run for over 13 years, police said. DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said the accused, Hariom Singh Jat, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

“His father was a Delhi Police personnel but had taken voluntary retirement. While on the run, Jat moved his base to Aligarh and Rajasthan. The Special Cell intensified its efforts in Aligarh and Bhiwadi and conducted raids in several of Jat’s hideouts. It was revealed that Jat had reorganised his contacts, procured weapons and was planning to visit Delhi to commit a crime,” Kushwaha said.

“Following a tip-off, Jat was nabbed by a team led by Inspector Umesh Barthwal and Bhushan Kumar Azad from Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg in east Delhi on Tuesday night, after a brief exchange of fire. When a Special Cell team tried to overpower him, he opened fire. Subsequently, police caught hold of him. A foreign-made pistol, along with three live cartridges, was recovered from him,” he said.

“In 2016, Jat had attacked one Vinod Gupta of Shahdara, following which a reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on his arrest. Gupta, a businessman, was also involved in some criminal cases,” an officer said.

