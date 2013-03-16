On the Music Trail

When DJ Ravin travels to new places,the souvenirs he brings back are usually the music hes heard there. I am a music decorator and when I travel,I like to meet local musicians,work with them and then finish the songs in my studios in Paris, says the resident DJ of Buddha Bar,Paris. Ravin will perform at Delhis Buddha Bar tonight and,in his set,you can expect the confluence of cultures and geographies from India to Polynesia to the Far East. Ravin is also responsible for all Buddha Bar CDs,which he describes as an effort to tell a story and create a journey of traditional music meeting electronica. Interestingly,he counts some Hindi music legends as his idols. I grew up listening to all kind of music,from Bollywood to soul. My parents love to play Lata Mangeshkar,Mukesh and Kishore Kumar as well, he says.
DJ Ravin will play at Buddha Bar today. Contact: 46098989
