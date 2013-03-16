On the Music Trail

When DJ Ravin travels to new places,the souvenirs he brings back are usually the music hes heard there. I am a music decorator and when I travel,I like to meet local musicians,work with them and then finish the songs in my studios in Paris, says the resident DJ of Buddha Bar,Paris. Ravin will perform at Delhis Buddha Bar tonight and,in his set,you can expect the confluence of cultures and geographies  from India to Polynesia to the Far East. Ravin is also responsible for all Buddha Bar CDs,which he describes as an effort to tell a story and create a journey of traditional music meeting electronica. Interestingly,he counts some Hindi music legends as his idols. I grew up listening to all kind of music,from Bollywood to soul. My parents love to play Lata Mangeshkar,Mukesh and Kishore Kumar as well, he says.

DJ Ravin will play at Buddha Bar today. Contact: 46098989

