On her way to pick up son from school, woman run over by bus

A 38-year-old woman, on her way to pick her son up from school, died after being run over by a bus belonging to a private school in Ghaziabad Tuesday, police said. An FIR has been registered against the bus driver, but no arrest has been made so far. Police said the incident took place around 1.45 pm, after Neetu Singh left her house to pick up her 14-year-old son from school.

“She was on a scooter. A private school bus hit her vehicle while trying to overtake. She fell down and came under the rear tyres. She was not wearing a helmet. There were around five-six children inside the bus when the incident took place,” an officer said.

Singh’s family said passers-by informed them about the incident. “It happened close to the house and people told us about it. Her parents-in-law were at home along with her 27-day-old daughter at the time. He husband runs a CCTV business and they have been living in Indirapuram for the last 20 years,” said Anjay Singh, the woman’s brother-in-law.

