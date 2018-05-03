On Delhi L-G Anil Baijal table: Let Principal secy (law) decide on criminal appeals

In January, Anil Baijal empowered the principal secretary (Home) to take decisions on parole applications in most cases, limiting Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s role. In January, Anil Baijal empowered the principal secretary (Home) to take decisions on parole applications in most cases, limiting Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s role.

L-G Anil Baijal is learnt to be considering making Delhi principal secretary (Law) the competent authority to file criminal appeals. The matter has been discussed in Raj Niwas, in the presence of Law Minister Kailash Gahlot, but no order has been issued yet, sources told The Indian Express.

In January, Baijal empowered the principal secretary (Home) to take decisions on parole applications in most cases, limiting Home Minister Satyendar Jain's role.

While AAP functionaries in the government had downplayed the decision, saying Jain was in favour of it, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the move was an attempt to encroach on the elected government’s territory.

The fresh development comes in the wake of the Delhi High Court’s criticism of delay in filing criminal appeals by the administration in the capital, owing to multiple layers.

The court had ordered the Law Minister and the L-G to meet and sort out the issue. Subsequently, a meeting is learnt to have taken place where the possibility of making the principal secretary (Law) the deciding authority in such cases was explored.

There are four layers in matters of criminal appeal: additional secretary (Law), principal secretary (Law), the law minister and the L-G. This is leading to “unconscionable delays” in taking a decision whether or not to file an appeal against orders of acquittals, the court had observed.

“The issue is almost identical (to the parole issue). The only exception is that in this case, the court is involved. The court clearly said that the levels must be reduced. The matter was discussed in a meeting, but no order has been issued yet,” sources said.

