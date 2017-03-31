Old Delhi property issue motivated: Vijay Goel

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel (File Photo) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel (File Photo)

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel, Thursday said that the controversy being raked up over his family-owned heritage building in Old Delhi is “politically motivated” and meant to divert the attention of people from failures of the Kejriwal government. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged Wednesday that a residential tax waiver was made for Goel last year. “Why can this rule not be applied to provide benefit to common citizens?” Sisodia had said.

Goel said instead of raising “irrelevant issues”, the AAP government should speak on the Rs 97 crore advertising scam for which it has been asked to refund government money. “In next few days, I will go to the people, especially morning walkers in parks, to expose the corrupt Kejriwal government,” Goel said. Goel also said the property tax exemption for his family heritage building was allowed by the Municipal Corporation after the approval of Shahjahanabad Development Authority then chaired by Manish Sisodia himself, and the exemption is “not restricted to my building.”

He further said that there are dozens of heritage buildings in Old Delhi which are either getting depleted or are being misused, “but our family property is being used to showcase the culture of the walled city.” Goel attacked the state government for trying to use property tax waiver as an election gimmick, and “fool the people of Delhi by confusing them.”

