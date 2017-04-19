Ola, Uber unions protest, cab services barely hit

Ola and Uber drivers’ unions protest outside the CM’s residence, Tuesday. Tashi Tobgyal Ola and Uber drivers’ unions protest outside the CM’s residence, Tuesday. Tashi Tobgyal

Even as Ola, Uber drivers’ union leaders staged a protest Tuesday outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, the strike across NCR they had threatened had little impact, with cabs being available throughout the day.

After a 13-day strike in February, scores of auto and cab drivers’ unions Tuesday went on a strike again to protest the absence of a cab policy for web-based cab services in Delhi and the low fares set by aggregators Ola and Uber. While the strikes in February saw thousands of cabs off NCR’s roads, drivers did not participate in the strike Tuesday, with Ola and Uber platforms displaying cab availability through the day.

The Sarvodaya Drivers’ Association of Delhi (SDAD) Tuesday gave a 10-day ultimatum to the Delhi government to act on their demands, failing which they threatened to go on an indefinite strike. “And this time, it will have a major impact on the operation of app-based taxis,” Ravi Rathore, SDAD vice-president, said.

The Centre Monday told the Delhi High Court that it had set up a panel to propose guidelines for regulating taxi services in the country and that the proposal has been sent to the state government for action, while the HC was hearing a batch of petitions filed by radio taxi operators against Ola and Uber being allowed to operate without valid licences.

The protest was led by the SDAD and the drivers marched from Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara to Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines. Outside the CM’s residence, they held posters stating their demands, chanted anti-AAP slogans, and burnt Kejriwal’s effigy.

The association submitted a memorandum to the CMO. Their primary demands include increasing the base fare for the cabs, inclusion of specifics like the travel time and distance for fare calculations, and fresh permits confirming Bharat Stage-IV being issued for a period of nine years. The memorandum also requested an investigation into the financing and the working methods adopted by Ola and Uber, suggesting they currently pursue activities that aren’t in accordance with the law.

President, Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters & Tour Operators Association, Sanjay Samrat said, “Auto and cab drivers are having to suffer without any fault of theirs. The government’s apathy surprises me.” The reporter is an intern with The Indian Express

