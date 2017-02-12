Delhi: Ola, Uber strike enters second day

THE STRIKE by Ola and Uber drivers against the Rs 6/km rates continued into its second day, with many staying off the web-based applications, forcing commuters to look for alternate modes of transport. Kamaljit Gill, president of the Delhi Taxi Driver Union who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, said, “We have been trying to get the companies to listen to our demands for a year now, but they have been slashing our incentives…”

Gill and other unions, such as the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, have been demanding that the current rates offered by Ola and Uber to customers be increased. “Black and yellow AC cabs charge Rs 16/km and autorickshaws charge Rs 8/km. How can we survive on Rs 6/km after paying the mandatory 20 per cent cut to the company and 5 per cent as tax?” he said.