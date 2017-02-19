Day 10: Ola, Uber drivers’ strike losing steam, cab availability improves

Uber had claimed that not only were its vehicles being blocked, but the mobile devices installed therein were also being removed by the striking drivers. (Express Photo) Uber had claimed that not only were its vehicles being blocked, but the mobile devices installed therein were also being removed by the striking drivers. (Express Photo)

The strike called by drivers of Ola and Uber against “low” fares and “lack” of basic amenities has started losing steam as cab availability increased in the Delhi-NCR today. However, Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), which claims to represent 1.5 lakh of drivers, said his union members are still on strike which had begun on February 10.

As their strike entered its 10th day, SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore has hinted at calling off strike in next one or two days.

“There may be a meeting of union members tomorrow where we will announce our next step. Due to strike, drivers are facing financial problem,” Rathore said.

Rathore is still at RML Hospital where was was admitted on Thursday after his condition had deteriorated following a hunger strike February 10.

Association members also rued lack of basic amenities like insurance and medical covers to the drivers engaged with these app-based cab services.

Meanwhile, cabs were easily available on Uber and Ola’s apps throughout the day following which commuters did not face any problem in hiring taxis.

Thousands of drivers are on strike since February 10 in Delhi-NCR demanding an increase in fares from the existing Rs 6 per km and also want removal of the 25 per cent commission these cab aggregators charge on every booking.