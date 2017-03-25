Officials remove ‘Aam Aadmi’ words from Delhi government schemes, cover Kejriwal’s photos

The Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up for intensive campaigning for the Delhi civic polls from March 31. (File photo) The Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up for intensive campaigning for the Delhi civic polls from March 31. (File photo)

In keeping with the Delhi Election Commission’s order ahead of the municipal polls, officials on Friday started plastering over the words “Aam Aadmi” from Delhi government-run schemes on display, and some even went to the extent of covering Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s face, which was not part of the order.

Ahead of the April 23 municipal elections in the national capital, the Delhi Election Commission directed that the government in the capital remove the words “Aam” from all forms of display of its schemes.

The state poll panel’s order came on the memorandum of opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta, who had demanded that the words “Aam Aadmi” be removed, as reference to Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The commission, through a letter on Tuesday, directed the Delhi Chief Secretary and all the three city municipal commissioners to remove the word “Aam” from all forms of display, including hoardings, banners, name plates, billboards, in Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics and Aam Aadmi Bypass Express Service or anywhere within the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

However, on Friday, officials while carrying out the directive to cover the word “Aam” with newspaper also plastered over the next word “Aadmi”, on hoardings, billboards and banners of the Delhi government’s flagship Mohalla Clinic scheme across the city.

In the process, the authorities also covered up the photographs of Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in several banners and hoardings of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

Elections for the North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations are scheduled on April 23 and the results will be announced on April 26.

The model code of conduct is in force from March 14.

AAP Convenor Kejriwal has planned several public meetings across the city for the municipal polls.

